UPDATE 1-Flowers Foods Q3 profit beats estimates

Nov 10 Flowers Foods Inc's quarterly profit edged past market expectations as the baker raised prices to offset higher commodity costs and gained from its acquisition of Tasty Baking Co.

Flowers Foods, whose brands include Nature's Own, Whitewheat and Tastykake, and other food companies like Ralcorp Holdings , TreeHouse Foods and ConAgra Foods have been finding it difficult to push through price increases to combat rising costs.

KEY Q3 2011 I/B/E/S* Q3 2010 POINTS:

$675.4 $671.7 $597.9 mln Revenue mln mln

Net $31.0 mln N/A $31.2 mln income

GAAP $0.23 $0.22 $0.23 EPS

* Sales rose 13 percent to $675.4 million

* Gross margin for the quarter fell to 45.9 percent from 47.1 percent last year, a decline of 120 basis points

MARKET REACTION / COMMENTARY:

* CFO Steve Kinsey said in a statement: "As we think about input costs for next year, we do expect continued volatility in commodities."

* Shares of the company closed at $20.42 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

BACKGROUND / LINKS

* Thomasville, Georgia-based Flowers Foods Inc bought Tasty Baking Co for $34.4 million in a cash deal to boost its presence in the mid-Atlantic. The deal increased Flowers' market access to about 61 percent of the U.S. population.

Note: * Average analyst estimate according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Meenakshi Iyer in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)