UPDATE 1-Flowers Foods Q3 profit beats estimates

Nov 10 Flowers Foods Inc's
quarterly profit edged past market expectations as the baker
raised prices to offset higher commodity costs and gained from
its acquisition of Tasty Baking Co.
Flowers Foods, whose brands include Nature's Own, Whitewheat
and Tastykake, and other food companies like Ralcorp Holdings
, TreeHouse Foods and ConAgra Foods have
been finding it difficult to push through price increases to
combat rising costs.
KEY Q3 2011 I/B/E/S* Q3 2010
POINTS:
$675.4 $671.7 $597.9 mln
Revenue mln mln
Net $31.0 mln N/A $31.2 mln
income
GAAP $0.23 $0.22 $0.23
EPS
* Sales rose 13 percent to $675.4 million
* Gross margin for the quarter fell to 45.9 percent from
47.1 percent last year, a decline of 120 basis points
MARKET REACTION / COMMENTARY:
* CFO Steve Kinsey said in a statement: "As we think about
input costs for next year, we do expect continued volatility in
commodities."
* Shares of the company closed at $20.42 on Wednesday on the
New York Stock Exchange.
BACKGROUND / LINKS
* Thomasville, Georgia-based Flowers Foods Inc bought Tasty
Baking Co for $34.4 million in a cash deal to boost its presence
in the mid-Atlantic. The deal increased Flowers' market access
to about 61 percent of the U.S. population.
Note: * Average analyst estimate according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Iyer in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj
Nair)