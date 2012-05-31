版本:
Flowers Foods to buy Lepage Bakeries for $370 mln

May 31 Flowers Foods Inc on Thursday said it will buy Lepage Bakeries Inc for about $370 million in cash and stock to expand its bakery products portfolio.

The deal will add about 3 cents to 5 cents per share to Flower Foods' earnings in 2012 and about 8 cents to 12 cents per share in 2013, Flowers Foods said.

