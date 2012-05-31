Flowers Foods to buy Lepage Bakeries for $370 mln

BRIEF-Canfor receives regulatory approval to renew normal course issuer bid
* Received regulatory approval to renew a normal course issuer bid first launched in March, 2013
May 31 Flowers Foods Inc on Thursday said it will buy Lepage Bakeries Inc for about $370 million in cash and stock to expand its bakery products portfolio.
The deal will add about 3 cents to 5 cents per share to Flower Foods' earnings in 2012 and about 8 cents to 12 cents per share in 2013, Flowers Foods said.
* Received regulatory approval to renew a normal course issuer bid first launched in March, 2013
* Bonavista Energy Corporation announces 2016 fourth quarter and year end results
SYDNEY, March 3 The dollar held broad gains on Friday as the risk of an imminent U.S. interest rate hike slugged sovereign bonds and commodities, even managing to sour Wall Street's party as the reality of rising borrowing costs began to sink in.