BRIEF-Hostess getting intense interest from prospective buyers of brands

Nov 21 Flowers Foods Inc :
* Hostess brands inc lawyer says has received "a flood of
inquiries" regarding
its brands
* Hostess lawyer says expects to find "stalking horse" bidders
for some brands
within a few weeks, with court-supervised auctions to follow
* Hostess brands inc advisor says earlier this year received 6
bids for whole
co but none of them was actionable
* Hostess brands inc advisor says process started in summer to
see if could
sell individual brands to assist in funding to exit ch 11
* Hostess advisor says believes can sell the company for enough
to recover debt
and administrative claims
* Hostess advisor says hostess has received over two dozen
inbound calls in
last 2-3 days
* Hostess brands inc advisor says hostess could be worth
$2.3-2.4 billion in
normal bankruptcy, roughly equal to its annual revenue, but
expects discount
because plants have been closed
* Hostess brands inc advisor says more than 50 parties have
signed
non-disclosure agreements
* Hostess advisor says hostess has received calls from regional
bakers,
national competitors, customers, financial parties and
consumer product
companies, international buyers
* Hostess advisor says has about 140 financial buyers it is
calling
* Hostess brands inc advisor says seeing "very intense
competition" for brands:
"these are iconic brands that people love."