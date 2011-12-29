UPDATE 1-FLSmidth CEO sees more projects in Brazil

* CEO says signs Brazil contract worth $132 million

* CEO says sees more orders in Brazil

* Says football World Cup, Olympics boosting growth

* Says region untouched by financial crisis in Europe

COPENHAGEN, Dec 29 Danish engineering group FLSmidth sees the potential to win more orders in Brazil after signing a $132 million deal, as the country is boosted by the upcoming football World Cup and Olympic Games and spared much of the financial crisis hitting Europe.

Chief Executive Jorgen Huno Rasmussen said the two sports events would boost Brazil's growth and thereby could offer more contracts for FLSmidth & Co A/S which supplies engineering services and equipment to the cement and minerals industries.

"It means a lot for Brazil and thereby for us. It will in fact ... increase GDP by more than one percentage point per year," Rasmussen told Reuters.

"The country will need a significant expansion of the infrastructure ... generally due to the economic development, but further strengthened by the two sports events. That will be reflected in their need for cement," he said.

Brazil will host the football World Cup in 2014 and the Olympic Games in 2016.

Rasmussen said Latin America was a growth area for the company and growth was long term partly due to the region's vast natural resources and large population.

"Latin America is one of the big growth areas that we see in the coming years," Rasmussen told Reuters. "We cannot give a figure but we see more projects being prepared."

Earlier on Thursday, FLSmidth said it had signed a contract in Brazil for two cement plant projects worth a combined $132 million with Cimpor Cimentos do Brasil Ltda.

"We have for years seen positive development in Latin America, led by Brazil," Rasmussen said.

"This is the proof that they are not at all affected by the economic crisis like in Europe," he said.

He said also other Latin American countries saw high growth, such as Peru and Chile.

Shares in FLSmidth rose 0.8 percent by 1030 GMT, outperforming a 0.1 percent rise in the Copenhagen bourse's bluechip index.