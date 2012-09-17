FLSmidth says wins $115 mln South America contract

COPENHAGEN, Sept 17 Danish engineering group FLSmidth & Co A/S on Monday said it had won an order in South America worth about $115 million.

FLSmidth, a supplier of engineering services and equipment to the cement and minerals industries, said the order was for supplying engineering, design and equipment for a copper mine in the region.

The order would contribute to FLSmidth's earnings until mid 2016, the company said in the statement.