BRIEF-Flughafen Zuerich with 1.9% more passengers in July

August 14Flughafen Zuerich AG

* Says average seat load factor in July saw decrease of 0.3 percentage points to 79.6%

* Says there were 24,466 air traffic movements in July, a decrease of 0.7% versus last year's July

* Says 2,529,898 passengers were handled at Zurich Airport in July 2014, a gain of 1.9% versus previous year

Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/1yDNhSa]

Further company coverage: