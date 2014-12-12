BRIEF-Flughafen Zuerich says number of local passengers in Nov. up 7.7 pct

UPDATE 1-Motor racing-Honda to supply engines to Sauber from 2018
* Japanese manufacturer behind others on performance (Adds detail)
Dec 12 Flughafen Zuerich AG :
* Number of local passengers in November 2014 up 7.7 percent versus last year Source text - bit.ly/1vZ8uJ4
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Japanese manufacturer behind others on performance (Adds detail)
SOCHI, Russia, April 30 Honda will supply the Sauber Formula One team with engines from the 2018 season, both sides announced on Sunday at the Russian Grand Prix.
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------