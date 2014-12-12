版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 12月 13日 星期六 00:51 BJT

BRIEF-Flughafen Zuerich says number of local passengers in Nov. up 7.7 pct

Dec 12 Flughafen Zuerich AG :

* Number of local passengers in November 2014 up 7.7 percent versus last year Source text - bit.ly/1vZ8uJ4

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
