BRIEF-Flughafen Zuerich reports 2.39 mln passengers in September, up 5.1 pct

Oct 14 Flughafen Zuerich AG :

* Says 2,386,880 passengers in Sept., up 5.1 pct Source text - bit.ly/1r2HiSn Further company coverage:
