New Issue-Fluor Corp sells $500 mln in 10-yr notes

  Sept 8 Fluor Corp (FLR.N) on Thursday sold
$500 million of senior unsecured notes, said IFR, a Thomson
Reuters service.
  Bank of America and BNP Paribas were the joint bookrunning
managers for the sale.
BORROWER: FLUOR CORP
AMT $500 MLN      COUPON 3.375 PCT    MATURITY 9/15/2021 
TYPE SR NTS       ISS PRICE 99.119    FIRST PAY 3/15/2012
MOODY'S A3        YIELD 3.48 PCT      SETTLEMENT 9/13/2011
S&P A-MINUS       SPREAD 150 BPS      PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH A-MINUS      MORE THAN TREAS    MAKE-WHOLE CALL 25 BPS

