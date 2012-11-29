版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 30日 星期五 03:32 BJT

BRIEF-Fluor moves qtrly dividend payment to 2012 from 2013

Nov 29 Fluor Corp : * Says board approves revised quarterly dividend payment date of December 26,

2012, versus January 3, 2013

