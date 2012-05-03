UPDATE 2-Fluor Q1 tops Wall St and grows backlog

* Shares rise in after-hours trade

May 3 Fluor Corp reported an estimate-topping rise in quarterly profit driven by growth in energy and mining, and predicted even more project awards later this year, sending its shares up nearly 2 percent.

The backlog at the largest publicly traded U.S. engineering company rose 8 percent in the quarter to $42.5 billion, including a newly announced $397 million related to copper mill work in British Columbia.

Oil and gas awards included work in Kazakhstan, two refining projects for Reliance Industries in India, refinery work in Mexico and oil sands and offshore projects in Canada. Other awards include an iron ore project in Western Australia, a copper mine expansion in Peru and two U.S. copper projects.

"Even with the good quarter we had, we think we've got some bigger quarters to come assuming that things stay on cycle," Chief Executive David Seaton said on a conference call with analysts.

Fluor said on Thursday its first-quarter net profit rose to $155 million, or 91 cents per share, from $140 million, or 78 cents per share, a year earlier. Revenue grew to $6.3 billion from $5.1 billion a year ago.

Analysts had expected earnings of 87 cents per share, on revenue of $6.3 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Driven by higher demand for commodities, the backlog of work in energy and mining has grown worldwide. Larger rival Bechtel said last month its backlog had grown to $104 billion in 2011, boosted by liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects and mining work.

Another Fluor competitor, KBR Inc, last month reported a better-than-expected first-quarter profit and said its backlog grew 44 percent to $15.75 billion in the quarter due to a massive Australian LNG project.

Shares of Fluor rose 1.9 percent to $57.62 in after-hours trading on Thursday. They had closed down 2.2 percent at $56.54 prior to the release of the results.

Chief Financial Officer Mike Steuert, who is retiring and handing over to Biggs Porter as of Friday, said if the shares remained around where they were now, Fluor would look at a possible share buyback later this year.