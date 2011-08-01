Jury awards $358 mln in Fluor lead poison case

* Award follows three-month trial
* $320 mln punitive, $38.5 mln compensatory damages
* Fluor plans to appeal
By Moira Herbst
NEW YORK, Aug 1 A St. Louis jury awarded sixteen
plaintiffs $358.5 million to compensate for injuries they claimed
to have suffered when a smelter exposed them to dangerous amounts
of lead.
Under the award Fluor Corp (FLR.N), Alpha Natural Resources
Inc ANR.N and Doe Run Investment Holding Co would pay $320
million in punitive damages and $38.5 million to compensate the
plaintiffs for health problems and lost lifetime earnings.
The jury's verdict on Friday followed a three-month trial in
St. Louis Circuit Court.
"We're extremely disappointed in the verdict, and we plan
to appeal," Fluor spokesman Brian Mershon said.
Representatives of Alpha Natural and Doe Run did not
immediately return calls seeking comment.
The plaintiffs, who range from 11 to 26 years old, claimed
that emissions from the Herculaneum, Missouri-based smelter caused
them to develop attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder and lose
IQ points. They alleged defendants knowingly exposed them to the
neurotoxins from 1986 to 1994.
Jurors awarded punitive damages of $20 million for each
plaintiff, with Fluor having to pay a total of $240 million, Alpha
Natural $48 million and Doe Run $32 million. Individual
compensatory awards ranged from $1.5 million to $3 million.
Alpha Natural bought A.T. Massey Coal, one of the original
defendants in the case, in June.
"The jury heard the evidence and decided that this was no
accident, but the result of an economic calculation," said
Gerson Smoger, a Dallas-based partner of Smoger & Associates
and lead lawyer for the plaintiffs. "Defendants never said, 'I'm
sorry for poisoning your child.'"
The case is Alexander et al v. Fluor Corp et al, St. Louis
Circuit Court 22, No. 22052-09567.
(Reporting by Moira Herbst; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)