UPDATE 3-Fluor profit beats estimates, shares rise

* Q2 EPS 94 cents vs 81 cents expected by Wall St analysts
* Q2 revenue rises 17 pct to $6.03 bln
* Backlog up 8 pct at $40.3 bln -- about 80 pct outside US
* Shares up 7 pct, reversing much of Thursday's loss
By Braden Reddall
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 4 Fluor Corp (FLR.N), the
largest publicly traded U.S. engineering company, posted
unexpected second-quarter profit growth and said its backlog of
work surged to a new record, lifting its stock by 7 percent.
The backlog grew $3.1 billion in the quarter to $40.3
billion, an increase of a third in the past year driven by work
in mining and petrochemicals. About 80 percent of the total
backlog was for projects outside the United States.
On a call to discuss the results on Thursday, Chief
Executive David Seaton told analysts he saw plenty of U.S.
projects that could enter the backlog once they got permits or
a final investment decision. "If the U.S. returns at all, it's
upside for us."
Oil and gas margins would continue "rattling along the
bottom" until early 2012, he said, with more than two dozen
projects on that side of the business in design phase which
could become contracts over the next six or seven quarters.
Second-quarter net profit rose to $166 million, or 94 cents
per share, from $157 million, or 87 cents per share, a year
earlier. Analysts, on average, expected 81 cents per share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose 17 percent to $6.03 billion, above the average
analyst estimate of $5.77 billion.
Mining has made up a growing share of Fluor's work in the
past year, which has led to lower profit margins because of the
nature of mining projects.
Fluor booked $2.7 billion for work awarded to its joint
venture on Port Hedland Inner Harbour in Western Australia, as
part of miner BHP Billiton's (BLT.L) (BHP.AX) expansion there.
Also last quarter, Fluor won a contract for an "undisclosed
value" related to the al-Jubail chemical complex in Saudi
Arabia, which will be owned and operated by a joint venture of
Dow Chemical Co (DOW.N) and Saudi Aramco [SDABO.UL].
The Irving, Texas-based company nudged up the lower end of
its 2011 earnings outlook by 10 cents, increasing it to $3.10
to $3.40 per share, while analysts had been looking for $3.32.
Nearest rival KBR Inc (KBR.N) raised its full-year profit
outlook by about a quarter last week. [ID:nN1E76Q1ZO]
"There have been mixed results in the space," said Richard
Paget, analyst at WJB Capital Group, citing McDermott
International Inc's (MDR.N) 27 percent share price drop on
Thursday following its quarterly numbers. "(But Fluor's)
stellar bookings show large capital projects are still moving
forward - especially in the mining and energy sectors."
Fluor shares rose 7 percent to $58.45 in after-hours trade
on Thursday, reversing much of a 9.5 percent loss in regular
trading.
