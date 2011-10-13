版本:
UPDATE 1-Fluor gets nuclear firm stranded by Ponzi scheme

* $30 mln investment gives Fluor majority stake in NuScale

* Had been backed by hedge fund caught up in Ponzi scheme

Oct 13 Fluor Corp (FLR.N), the largest publicly traded U.S. engineering company, is taking a majority stake in a company with technology that allows nuclear power plants to be made up of many smaller reactors instead of a few big ones.

NuScale Power had been backed by Francisco Illarramendi, a hedge fund manager who pleaded guilty earlier this year to running a Ponzi scheme. [ID:nN07114420] Fluor bought the shares out of U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission receivership.

The $30 million investment in NuScale, which will remain an independent company, is accompanied by a separate agreement that gives Fluor exclusive rights to provide engineering and construction services for future NuScale plants.

The nuclear industry is coming to grips with a dramatic change in its outlook following this year's disaster in Japan. The NuScale deal also comes just a month after Fluor rival Shaw Group SHAW.N sold its stake in nuclear power plant company Westinghouse to Japan's Toshiba Corp (6502.T). [ID:nL3E7K600T]

NuScale's small modular reactor technology was developed at Oregon State University with Department of Energy funding. A NuScale-design plant could have up to 12 modules producing 540 megawatts -- or half that of one Westinghouse reactor.

"This combined effort between Fluor and NuScale is another strong signal that small modular reactor technology will be a viable alternative for the next generation of nuclear energy deployment," Bill Fehrman, chief executive of MidAmerican Energy, said in a statement.

MidAmerican, owned by Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKa.N), is one of 11 North American utilities on the customer advisory board of NuScale, an Oregon company with 70 employees.

Fluor has a 60-plus-year history in nuclear power, having been involved in building 20 units in the United States. (Reporting by Braden Reddall in San Francisco, editing by Dave Zimmerman)

