Fluor Q3 profit up, 2013 outlook below analyst estimates

Nov 1 Engineering company Fluor Corp
reported on Thursday a rise in quarterly profit but a decline in
its backlog of work due to mining project cancellations, and
gave an outlook for 2013 that was short of analysts' estimates.
Fluor's third-quarter net profit was $145 million, or 86
cents per share, compared with $135 million, or 78 cents per
share, a year earlier. Revenue grew 18 percent to $7.1 billion.
The company also issued a forecast for 2013 earnings of
between $3.85 and $4.35 per share, below analysts' average
forecast of $4.40, according to the average on Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.