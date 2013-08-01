Fluor net profit hit by charge, but oil and gas work rises

BRIEF-Consolidated Communications and FairPoint shareholders approve merger
March 28 Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc
Aug 1 Fluor Corp, the largest publicly traded U.S. engineering company, reported on Thursday a quarterly net profit unchanged from a year before, as growth in oil and gas work was offset by a charge related to a legal ruling.
Second-quarter net profit was $161 million, or 98 cents per share, compared with $161 million, or 95 cents per share, in the year-earlier period. The company booked a $17 million charge for a court ruling on claims over work on an embassy in Haiti.
As a result of that and a weaker outlook on mining, Fluor cut the upper end of its full-year profit per share forecast by 15 cents per share, bringing the range down to $3.85 to $4.20.
March 28 Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc
* Retained Cypress Group to manage company's previously announced portfolio optimization initiative
March 28 U.S. Democratic Senator Claire McCaskill sought on Tuesday details from the nation's top opioid drugmakers on their sales and marketing practices, as lawmakers step up efforts to tackle the country's deadly opioid crisis.