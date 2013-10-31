Fluor profit rises, outlook points to more growth in 2014

Oct 31 Fluor Corp posted a rise in
quarterly profit on Thursday, boosted by oil and gas work, and
the U.S. engineering company gave an initial prediction for
profit next year that indicates more earnings growth ahead.
Third-quarter net profit was $173 million, or $1.05 per
share, up from $145 million, or 86 cents per share in the
year-earlier period. Analysts had expected $1.04 per share, on
average, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Fluor also said it expected 2014 earnings per share of $4.10
to $4.60, which even at the low end would represent a rise from
the current average analyst estimate of $4.08 per share for
2013.