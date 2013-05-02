版本:
Fluor first-quarter profit rises 8 percent on energy contracts

May 2 Engineering company Fluor Corp reported an 8 percent increase in quarterly profit on Thursday, helped by contracts to build oil and natural gas facilities.

First-quarter net profit was $166.5 million, or $1.02 per share, compared with $154.9 million, or 91 cents per share, in the year-ago period.

Revenue rose 14 percent to $7.19 billion.

