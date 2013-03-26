版本:
BRIEF-Fluormin says reached agreement on share offer to be made by Vanoil Energy

LONDON, March 26 Fluormin PLC : * Recommended acquisition by vanoil energy ltd * Have reached agreement on the terms of a recommended share for share offer to

be made by vanoil * Acquisition consideration is deemed to be approximately £14.3M. * Source text for Eikon
