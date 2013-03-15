版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 3月 16日 星期六

BRIEF-Fluormin says gets potential offer by Vanoil Energy

LONDON, March 15 Fluormin PLC : * Loan agreement & potential offer by Vanoil Energy * Entered fixed term facility agreement and provided Vanoil with a fixed loan

facility of US$5 million
