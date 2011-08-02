Fluxys in talks over gas pipe stakes -shareholder

BRUSSELS Aug 2 Fluxys DIST.BR, the operator of Belgium's network of natural gas pipelines, is in talks over buying gas pipeline stakes from Italian oil and gas group Eni (ENI.MI), Fluxys' majority shareholder said on Tuesday.

"(Fluxys) is in talks, yes," Christian Viaene, general secretary of Belgian municipal holding company Publigas, told Reuters when asked about negotiations with Eni on the pipelines.

He said an announcement could be made at the end of August.

He added that raising cash to pay for the sale was a possibility.

Fluxys, which aspires to be a major European gas transmission infrastructure company, taking on Dutch-based Gasunie, is looking to expand its network by buying Eni's stakes in the TENP and Transitgas pipelines.

Eni holds a 49 percent stake in TENP, which runs from the German-Dutch border to the German-Swiss border, while E.ON (EONGn.DE) owns the rest.

TENP connects with Transitgas, in which Eni holds a 46 percent stake and the majority is owned by Swissgas AG, linking up with the network of Italy's Snam Rete Gas (SRG.MI). (Reporting by Ben Deighton, Editing by Greg Roumeliotis)