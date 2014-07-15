BRIEF-Flybe signs services agreement with Bombardier for UK branded fleet

BRIEF-Citizens & Northern qtrly earnings per share $0.28
* Citizens & Northern Corp - Sets regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.26per share
July 15 Flybe Group Plc
* Flybe and Bombardier sign strategic services agreement for UK branded fleet
* Confirms Bombardier Q400 as Flybe's aircraft of choice in its UK branded business
* Agreement to deploy co's SIAscopy skin imaging technology in health, wellness clinics, mobile testing units operated by HCBV in Netherlands
* Ocwen Financial issued statement in response to legal action filed by Consumer Financial Protection Bureau