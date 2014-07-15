版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 7月 15日 星期二 14:34 BJT

BRIEF-Flybe signs services agreement with Bombardier for UK branded fleet

July 15 Flybe Group Plc

* Flybe and Bombardier sign strategic services agreement for UK branded fleet

* Confirms Bombardier Q400 as Flybe's aircraft of choice in its UK branded business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐