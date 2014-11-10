版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 11月 10日 星期一 15:14 BJT

BRIEF-Flybe signs new codeshare agreement with Aer Lingus

Nov 10 Flybe Group Plc

* Has secured a new codeshare agreement, this time with Dublin-based Aer Lingus which, with immediate effect Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
