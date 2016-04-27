Saudi's Flynas to decide on Boeing vs Airbus order by Ramadan - CEO

DUBAI, April 27 Saudi Arabia's Flynas will decide on whether to order Boeing 737MAXs or Airbus 320NEOs before the start of the holy month of Ramadan, the airline's chief executive said on Wednesday.

Paul Byrne told reporters on the sidelines of an industry event in Dubai that it had decided against a potential order of Bombardier's CS300 aircraft because the plane had not been flown by a Middle Eastern carrier in the region's harsh climate.

Caps on fares imposed by the Saudi government would remain in place for at least the next five years, he said, although these limits would be eased on an annual basis.

Byrne argued these charges were "unfair" on Flynas as, unlike flag-carrier Saudi Arabian Airlines, the low-cost carrier was not subsidised by the state.

Ramadan is due to start in early June.

(Reporting by Matt Smith; Writing by David French)