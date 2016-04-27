Saudi's Flynas to decide on Boeing vs Airbus order by Ramadan - CEO

BRIEF-Toshiba considers spinning off semiconductor operations - Nikkei
* Toshiba is considering spinning off semiconductor operations and selling a partial stake to Western Digital of the U.S. - Nikkei
DUBAI, April 27 Saudi Arabia's Flynas will decide on whether to order Boeing 737MAXs or Airbus 320NEOs before the start of the holy month of Ramadan, the airline's chief executive said on Wednesday.
Paul Byrne told reporters on the sidelines of an industry event in Dubai that it had decided against a potential order of Bombardier's CS300 aircraft because the plane had not been flown by a Middle Eastern carrier in the region's harsh climate.
Caps on fares imposed by the Saudi government would remain in place for at least the next five years, he said, although these limits would be eased on an annual basis.
Byrne argued these charges were "unfair" on Flynas as, unlike flag-carrier Saudi Arabian Airlines, the low-cost carrier was not subsidised by the state.
Ramadan is due to start in early June.
(Reporting by Matt Smith; Writing by David French)
* Yokogawa Electric's Group operating profit apparently slid 23% on the year for the nine months through December 2016 - Nikkei
* Kyocera is expected to earn 18% less on the year in group pretax profit with 120 billion yen ($1.06 billion) for the fiscal year ending March - Nikkei