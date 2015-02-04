版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 2月 4日 星期三 09:42 BJT

Tronox to buy FMC's Alkali Chemicals unit for $1.64 bln

Feb 3 Diversified chemical maker Tronox Ltd said it would acquire FMC Corp's Alkali Chemicals business for $1.64 billion.

The all-cash transaction will be funded through Tronox's existing cash and new debt pursuant to signed commitments from multiple banks, the company said. (Reporting by Kanika Sikka in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐