Tronox to buy FMC's Alkali Chemicals unit for $1.64 bln

Feb 3 Diversified chemical maker Tronox Ltd said it would acquire FMC Corp's Alkali Chemicals business for $1.64 billion.
The all-cash transaction will be funded through Tronox's existing cash and new debt pursuant to signed commitments from multiple banks, the company said. (Reporting by Kanika Sikka in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
更多 公司新闻(英文)
GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar slips, shares wobbly after Trump's protectionist address
TOKYO, Jan 23 The dollar slid broadly on Monday after U.S. President Donald Trump struck a protectionist tone in his inauguration speech, undermining optimism over the U.S. economy spurred by his promises of tax cuts and other stimulus.
RPT-INSIGHT-Crumbling lira pressures Turkish retailers as economy slows
ISTANBUL, Jan 22 Turkish businessman Tekin Acar had contracts to open branches of his leading cosmetics chain in ten new shopping malls this year. A few days ago he cancelled nine of them after sharp falls in the lira meant he would struggle to afford the rents.