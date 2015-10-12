UPDATE 1-Chemical maker FMC cuts adjusted profit forecast again

(Adds details, background, share movement)

Oct 12 Diversified chemical maker FMC Corp cut its full-year adjusted profit forecast for the second time, citing a fall in the value of the Brazilian currency, and said it would cut 800 to 850 jobs.

The company's shares fell as much as 16.7 percent to $31.25 in extended trading on Monday.

FMC said it expects earnings in its agricultural solutions business to be reduced by $200 million to $240 million in the second half of 2015 due to the recent rapid devaluation of the Brazilian real.

Agricultural solutions accounted for more than 50 percent of the company's total annual revenue in 2014.

The company also said on Monday it would resize its operations in Brazil to align with the near-term market conditions.

Brazil accounted for about 24 percent of FMC's total annual revenue in the year ended Dec. 31, 2014.

Apart from agricultural solutions, health and nutrition and lithium are the company's other businesses.

The company boosted cost savings from its acquisition of Cheminova, the crop protection unit of Auriga Industries .

FMC said it now expects annual cost savings of $140 million to $160 million by the middle of 2017, up from prior target of $90 million.

The company employed about 7,000 people globally.

FMC said on Monday it expects full-year adjusted profit of $2.35-$2.45 per share, lower than $3 to $3.30 it forecast in August.

Analysts on average were expecting earnings of $3.02 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company had forecast full-year adjusted profit of $3.10-$3.40 per share in May.

Up to Monday's close of $37.53, the company's shares had fallen 27 percent in the past 12 months.

