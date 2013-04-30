Fresenius Medical Q1 net income down on U.S. healthcare cuts

FRANKFURT, April 30 First-quarter net income at Fresenius Medical Care, the world's largest dialysis provider, dropped to a worse-than-expected $225 million, hurt by austerity measures in the United States, its most important market.

Analysts had on average expected $256 million in quarterly net income.

The company continues to target 2013 net income of between $1.1-$1.2 billion, it said on Tuesday.