FMC Technologies to pay $2.5 mln over overstating profits -U.S. SEC

WASHINGTON Oct 20 Houston-based technology
solutions company FMC Technologies Inc will pay a $2.5
million penalty to settle charges that it overstated profits in
one of its business segments, U.S. regulators said.
Two executives made the improper adjustments after being
pressured to improve the financial performance of the company's
energy infrastructure segment, the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission said in a statement on Thursday.
FMC Technologies and the two executives consented to the
SEC's order without admitting or denying the findings, the
agency said.
(Reporting by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Eric Walsh)