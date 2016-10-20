UPDATE 1-FMC Technologies to pay $2.5 mln for accounting violations -SEC

(Adds case details; spokeswoman and lawyers could not be
reached for comment)
By Suzanne Barlyn
WASHINGTON Oct 20 Energy technology company FMC
Technologies Inc will pay a $2.5 million penalty to
settle charges that it overstated profits in one of its business
segments, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on
Thursday.
Two now former executives made the improper adjustments
after being pressured to improve the financial performance of
the Houston-based company's energy infrastructure department,
the SEC said.
FMC Technologies and the two executives consented to the
SEC's order without admitting or denying the findings, the
agency said.
A spokesman for FMC and lawyers for the executives could not
immediately be reached for comment.
The former controller of the department, Jeffrey Favret, and
another controller, Steven Croft, improperly reduced the value
of the company's liability for employee paid time off. That, in
turn, led to overstating the department's pre-tax operating
profits by $800,000, allowing it to meet an internal target for
the first quarter of 2013, the SEC said.
Favret and Croft also corrected a $730,000 error recorded in
2012 that increased their department's operating results for
first quarter 2013, but never notified the company's top
controller, the SEC said.
The two later signed letters to the company in which they
represented that they did not make adjustments larger than
$250,000 outside of the accounting period at the time, the SEC
said.
Favret agreed to pay a $30,000 penalty and Croft agreed to
pay a $10,000 penalty. The two also agreed to suspensions from
working on SEC-related accounting matters. They can apply for
reinstatement after two years, the SEC said.
Another FMC Technologies department also failed to properly
account for employee paid time off in 2012, the SEC said. The
company also improperly accounted for interest income associated
with certain large loans made within the company that year,
resulting in an $8 million out-of-period adjustment in 2014.
