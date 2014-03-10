版本:
Chemical maker FMC to split into two public companies

March 10 Chemical manufacturer FMC Corp said it would split into two companies, one comprising its minerals business and the other its agricultural solutions, health and nutrition business.

FMC said the split would be through a tax-free distribution of shares in the new companies to its shareholders.

The company said it expects to complete the separation in early 2015 and list each company on the New York Stock Exchange.
