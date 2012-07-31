FMC Corp posts strong results, forecasts weak 3rd-qtr profit

* FMC Corp Q2 adj EPS $0.92 vs est $0.90
July 31 Chemicals maker FMC Corp posted
a better-than-expected quarterly profit on increased sales
volumes and higher prices but forecast a weak third-quarter
profit.
FMC expects to earn 70 cents to 80 cents per share in the
third quarter. Analysts on average were expecting a profit of 82
cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company reported a net income of $104.9 million, or 76
cents per share, for the second quarter, compared with $107.2
million, 74 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding one-time items, the company earned 92 cents per
share.
Sales for the company, which supplies chemicals to
agricultural, industrial and consumer companies, rose 11 percent
to $905.2 million.
Analysts on average had expected it to earn 90 cents per
share on revenue of $901.4 million.
Sales at its largest segment, agricultural products, rose
19 percent on higher demand in Latin America and North America.
Separately, smaller rival Cabot Corp reported a
quarterly profit in line with analysts' expectations and
forecast a strong full-year profit.
Cabot posted an adjusted profit of $1 per share in the third
quarter. It expects to earn $4.90 to $5 per share for 2012,
higher than analysts' estimates of $3.35 per share.
FMC shares, which have gained 18 percent in the past six
months, closed at $54.70 on Tuesday on the New York Stock
Exchange. Cabot shares closed at $39 on the same exchange.