2012年 3月 29日

UPDATE 1-FMC Technologies signs $1.5 bln supply deal with Petrobras

March 29 Offshore oilfield equipment maker FMC Technologies Inc said it signed a four-year equipment supply deal with Brazil's state-controlled oil company Petrobras , which will help it generate up to $1.5 billion in revenue.

Under the deal Texas-based FMC will provide equipment for the exploration, drilling and development of underwater oil and gas fields from 2014.

FMC said its supply could include the delivery of up to 130 subsea trees, subsea multiplex controls and related tools and equipment.

