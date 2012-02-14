UPDATE 1-FMC Technologies 4th-qtr profit lags Street

Feb 14 Offshore oilfield equipment maker
FMC Technologies Inc posted a fourth-quarter profit that
lagged analysts' estimates as higher project costs at its subsea
technologies operations ate into its margins.
The Houston, Texas-based company forecast full-year earnings
at $2.10-$2.25 a share. Analysts were expecting the company to
earn $2.26 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net profit was almost flat at $99.2 million, or 41 cents a
share, from $99.3 million, or 82 cents a share, a year ago.
Revenue rose 36 percent to $1.5 billion.
Analysts on an average were expecting the company to earn 51
cents a share, on revenue of $1.43 billion.
Earlier this month, larger rival Cameron International Corp
posted strong fourth-quarter results but forecast
first-quarter earnings below market expectations.