FMSA Holdings expects IPO to be priced at $21-$24 per share

Chevron says restarting output at Gorgon Train Two LNG project in Australia
SINGAPORE, April 18 Chevron is restarting liquefied natural gas (LNG) production at its Gorgon Train Two facility in Australia, a company spokeswoman said on Tuesday.
Sept 22 FMSA Holdings Inc IPO-FMSA.N said it expected its initial public offering of 44.5 million common shares to be priced $21-$24 per share.
The company, which provides sand and sand-based products to oil and gas exploration and production companies, will raise about $1.07 billion at the top end of the expected price range. (1.usa.gov/1rrtsxZ)
FMSA will be valued at about $3.87 billion at the top end of the expected price range. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
SINGAPORE, April 18 Chevron is restarting liquefied natural gas (LNG) production at its Gorgon Train Two facility in Australia, a company spokeswoman said on Tuesday.
RIYADH, April 17 Saudi Arabia aims to produce 10 percent of its power from renewable sources in the next six years as it pushes ahead with a multi-billion-dollar plan to diversify its energy mix and free up more crude oil for export.
* Pence kicks off economic talks with Japan's Aso, seeking results