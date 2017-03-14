Retailer Fnac could become shareholder in music streaming site Deezer

* Deezer trying to compete with Spotify and Apple Music
* Deal will improve Fnac's music/video streaming offering
By Dominique Vidalon
PARIS, March 14 French music and books retailer
Fnac-Darty and music streaming site Deezer on
Tuesday unveiled a strategic alliance, which could see Fnac
becoming a Deezer shareholder within three years.
The deal will help Deezer compete better both in France and
abroad with bigger rivals such as Spotify and Apple Music
, while it will help Fnac-Darty, which competes with
online retail giant Amazon, to improve its offering of
music and video streamed online.
A spokesman for Fnac-Darty said the partnership will be
reviewed after three years, at which time the group will decide
on whether or not it buys a stake in Deezer.
In January 2016, Deezer raised 100 million euros ($106
million) from shareholders such as French telecoms group Orange
and Access Industries, the holding company of
billionaire businessman Len Blavatnik.
Fnac and Darty clients will get special Deezer offers from
the second half of 2017, while Fnac and Deezer will also jointly
promote festivals and showcase events. Deezer will also promote
Fnac's concert ticket service.
Fnac's Jukebox streaming service will be shut before the end
of the first half, and Deezer will take over its subscribers.
Deezer has 6.3 million subscribers who can listen to a
catalogue of 43 million songs for 9.99 euros a month, while the
newly merged Fnac-Darty group had 664 stores worldwide,
including 455 in France, and 2016 revenues of 7.4 billion euros.
Streaming services remain unprofitable for now, even though
they are growing rapidly, as they have high costs for licensing
music, and face challenges in persuading people to upgrade from
free versions.
They have also been criticised by artists such as pop star
Taylor Swift for not paying them enough.
($1 = 0.9401 euros)
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)