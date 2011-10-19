UPDATE 1-FNB Corp Q3 beats Wall Street view by a cent

* Q3 EPS $0.19 vs est $0.18
* Q3 net interest income up 11 pct
* Q3 loan loss provision down 30 pct
(Follows alerts)
Oct 19 Bank holding company F.N.B. Corp
posted third-quarter earnings a cent above analysts expectations
as it set aside less money for bad loans and credit quality
improved.
For July-Sept, the bank earned $23.8 million, or 19 cents
per share, compared with $17.2 million, or 15 cents per share,
last year.
Analysts, on average, expected the company to earn 18 cents
per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net interest income, on a fully taxable equivalent basis,
rose almost 11 percent to $82.4 million, while loan provision
fell 30 percent to $8.6 million, compared with last year.
Shares of the Hermitage, Pennsylvania-based company closed
at $9.47 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Eileen Anupa Soreng in Bangalore; Editing by
Joyjeet Das)