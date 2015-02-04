CORRECTED-Ex-Merrill Lynch exec tries to make Focus Financial household name

(Corrects Dupuy's title in 11th paragraph to president from
By Elizabeth Dilts
NEW YORK Feb 4 Chris Dupuy, formerly a top
regional executive for Bank of America Merrill Lynch,
left the firm a year ago and joined the independent Focus
Financial Partners LLC wealth management network.
Now that he's free from contractual restraints and poised to
pitch top advisers, he faces one key challenge: many of them
don't know Focus.
"I get that a lot from people: 'You went to work for who?'"
said Dupuy, who resigned from his job heading Merrill Lynch's
Pacific Northwest market in late February 2014 and started
working at Focus Financial Partners in June.
Merrill Lynch declined to comment beyond confirming that
Dupuy left last February.
Dupuy spent nearly 30 years at Merrill, having started at
the age of 19. While he expected some of his Merrill colleagues
were surprised when he resigned, he said the bureaucratic nature
of big-firm-life had worn him down.
"I didn't want to hang on to a model that was fading when
there was more growth elsewhere," Dupuy said.
Founded in 2006, Focus Financial Partners has grown by
recruiting dissatisfied advisers from the four big wirehouse
brokerages - Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley, Wells Fargo
Advisors and UBS Wealth Management Americas.
It finances their start-up costs to launch their own independent
registered investment advisor (RIA) businesses.
Focus provides the firms with continuing technology and
office support in exchange for partial ownership. Backed by
private equity, Focus owns stakes in more than 30 RIAs.
When Dupuy met Focus founder and Chief Executive Rudy Adolf
for the first time in mid-2013 at Focus's Manhattan
headquarters, he didn't think RIAs were a competitive threat.
The difference maker was Focus' substantial private equity
backing, Dupuy said.
Focus does not disclose its private equity support.
In his role as president of Focus Connections, Dupuy helps
wirehouse advisers transition to the independent business model
and counsels them on continuity plans.
While Dupuy was restricted from soliciting Merrill Lynch
advisers due to a non-compete agreement he signed as part of his
resignation, Focus confirmed that agreement ended in December.
As a result, Dupuy will be free to target advisers from
Merrill Lynch and other wirehouses whose 2009 retention bonuses
end this year.
