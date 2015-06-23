UPDATE 1-Chairman of China firm to be used for Focus Media backdoor listing resigns

* Jiangsu Hongda was to be vehicle for Focus Media listing
* Resignation comes amid probe by China's securities
regulator
* Chairman resigned for personal reasons - Jiangsu Hongda
filing
* Companies decline comment on prospects for the reverse
takeover
(Adds companies' response to queries on plans for backdoor
listing)
By Adam Jourdan
SHANGHAI, June 23 Plans by China's Focus Media
Holding Ltd to return to public markets have been thrown into
further doubt after the chairman of the firm it aims to use as
the vehicle for a $7 billion backdoor listing resigned amid a
probe by authorities.
Zhu Dehong, also the controlling shareholder of Jiangsu
Hongda New Material Co Ltd, resigned from his posts
due to personal reasons, Jiangsu Hongda said in a filing on
Tuesday. The departure follows a company announcement last week
that Zhu and the firm were under investigation on suspicion of
having violated securities laws.
Carlyle Group-backed Focus Media's relisting plans have been
seen as a precedent for Chinese firms which are listed abroad
but are keen to come back home, attracted by a more than
doubling in value for mainland stock markets over the past year.
Neither Jiangsu Hongda nor Focus Media have made clear how
the probe or Zhu's resignation will affect the plans for the
reverse takeover.
The secretary of the board for Jiangsu Hongda declined to
comment on Tuesday, saying the the matter was still being
handled. Jiangsu Hongda said in a statement last week it was in
negotiations with related parties over the Focus Media deal.
A Shanghai-based spokeswoman for Focus Media declined to
comment on Zhu Dehong's resignation or the backdoor listing.
Earlier this month, Jiangsu Hongda said its board had
approved a major asset restructuring that involved buying Focus
Media through a mix of cash, new shares and an asset swap for
45.7 billion yuan ($7.4 billion).
That represented a doubling in value for the display
advertising company since it was taken private in 2013 for $3.7
billion by a Carlyle Group -led consortium in China's
biggest-ever leveraged buyout.
Focus Media is one of several Chinese firms that have
delisted in the United States over the past few years following
short-seller attacks.
Zhu will continue to cooperate with the probe by the China
Securities Regulatory Commission, the statement said, and would
personally take full responsibility for issues related to the
investigation and pay any fines.
