ON THE MOVE-Ex-Merrill exec to recruit for investment adviser consortium

NEW YORK, June 5 Focus Financial Partners LLC hired former Merrill Lynch executive Chris Dupuy to head a group tasked with luring financial adviser teams away from big brokerages, like his former employer, to go independent.

Chris Dupuy is the co-president, along with Richard Gill, of Focus Connections in New York, a division that helps brokers set up independent practices as registered investment advisers (RIA).

Since Focus Connections started in 2008, it has helped brokers set up independent practices that collectively managed $10 billion in assets.

Dupuy retired from Merrill earlier this year after nearly 30 years, where he most recently held the position of market executive for the Pacific Northwest managing 1,400 advisers.

Merrill Lynch previously confirmed Dupuy's departure but could not be reached for comment on his new role.

New York-based Focus Financial Partners was founded in 2006, and has grown by acquiring independent registered investment advisers and teams across the United States, including from big brokerages like Merrill Lynch, UBS Wealth Management and Morgan Stanley. Focus finances their start-up costs and gives them equity in the firm with the hope that it may some day go public.

Since Merrill's sale to Bank of America five years ago, its broker count has declined by more than 2,000 to fewer than 14,000. (Editing by Linda Stern and Cynthia Osterman)