Focus Media says to start paying dividend, shares rise

Jan 10 Chinese advertising company Focus Media Holding Ltd said it will start paying quarterly dividends from this year, sending its shares up 7 percent in premarket trade.

The dividend payments are expected to be about 25 percent of the company's annual adjusted net income of the preceding fiscal year, Focus Media said in a statement.

The dividends will be paid out quarterly to shareholders of record as of March 31, June 30, Sept. 30 and Dec. 31, the company said.

Starting from 2012, Focus Media will also keep up to 30 percent of its previous year's adjusted net income to either raise the dividend or repurchase shares.

U.S.-listed shares of Focus Media were trading up $1.28 at $19.99 before the bell on Tuesday. The stock closed at $18.71 on Monday on the Nasdaq.