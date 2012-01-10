Focus Media says to start paying dividend, shares rise

BRIEF-South Jersey Industries qtrly GAAP EPS $0.58
* South Jersey Industries: SJI reports FY and Q4 2016 results
* Says to keep 25 pct of prior year's adj net income for dividend
* Says to keep additional 30 pct for raising dividend/shr repurchase
* Shares up 7 pct premarket
Jan 10 Chinese advertising company Focus Media Holding Ltd said it will start paying quarterly dividends from this year, sending its shares up 7 percent in premarket trade.
The dividend payments are expected to be about 25 percent of the company's annual adjusted net income of the preceding fiscal year, Focus Media said in a statement.
The dividends will be paid out quarterly to shareholders of record as of March 31, June 30, Sept. 30 and Dec. 31, the company said.
Starting from 2012, Focus Media will also keep up to 30 percent of its previous year's adjusted net income to either raise the dividend or repurchase shares.
U.S.-listed shares of Focus Media were trading up $1.28 at $19.99 before the bell on Tuesday. The stock closed at $18.71 on Monday on the Nasdaq.
* South Jersey Industries: SJI reports FY and Q4 2016 results
* China demand doubts counter supply pinch in Chile, Indonesia (Adds comment, details, updates prices)
KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 24 Malaysian police are investigating whether the VX nerve agent used to kill Kim Jong Nam, the estranged half brother of North Korea's leader, was brought into the country or produced in Malaysia, the country's police chief said on Friday.