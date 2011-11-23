Fosun Intl buys $10 mln of Focus Media's US shares

HONG KONG Nov 23 China's top private conglomerate Fosun International Ltd has acquired $10.35 million worth of shares in Chinese digital advertising firm Focus Media Holding Ltd , which has been accused by Muddy Waters of overstating its assets.

Fosun International bought 602,687 Focus Media American depositary shares in the open market totalling $10.35 million on Nov. 22, it said in a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange.

With the latest purchase, Fosun owned about 16.42 percent of the total issued share capital of Focus Media, it said.

The share purchase comes a day after Focus Media denied allegations by short-seller Muddy Waters that it had inflated the number of its LCD advertising display screens and overpaid for acquisitions, causing the Nasdaq-listed company's shares to plunge.

Shanghai-based Focus Media, which operates advertising screens in offices, apartments, elevators and supermarkets across China, said the report on the company's LCD screens did not take into account digital screens and LCD picture frame devices. For a copy of the statement, please click here (Reporting by Lee Chyen Yee; Editing by Chris Lewis)