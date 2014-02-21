Carlyle-backed Focus Media plans $1 bln HK IPO in early 2015-IFR

HONG KONG Feb 21 Focus Media Holding Ltd, a
Chinese display advertising company backed by Carlyle Group
and other private equity firms, plans a $1 billion
initial public offering in Hong Kong early in 2015, IFR reported
on Friday, citing sources familiar with the plans.
No banks have been formally mandated for the IPO, added IFR,
a Thomson Reuters publication. The deal would come less than one
year after Focus Media delisted from the Nasdaq stock market.
Carlyle, FountainVest Partners, CITIC Capital Partners,
China Everbright and Fosun International Ltd acquired
Focus Media in May 2013 for $3.8 billion, in what was China's
biggest-ever leveraged buyout.