版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 2月 21日 星期五 19:05 BJT

Carlyle-backed Focus Media plans $1 bln HK IPO in early 2015-IFR

HONG KONG Feb 21 Focus Media Holding Ltd, a Chinese display advertising company backed by Carlyle Group and other private equity firms, plans a $1 billion initial public offering in Hong Kong early in 2015, IFR reported on Friday, citing sources familiar with the plans.

No banks have been formally mandated for the IPO, added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication. The deal would come less than one year after Focus Media delisted from the Nasdaq stock market.

Carlyle, FountainVest Partners, CITIC Capital Partners, China Everbright and Fosun International Ltd acquired Focus Media in May 2013 for $3.8 billion, in what was China's biggest-ever leveraged buyout.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐