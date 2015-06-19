Carlyle-backed Focus Media's reverse listing plan hits snag

HONG KONG, June 19 A Shenzhen-listed company
that agreed to buy Focus Media Holding Ltd, paving the way for a
back-door listing of the Chinese display advertising company, is
being investigated by the Chinese securities regulator.
Shenzhen-listed Jiangsu Hongda New Material Co Ltd
and its controlling shareholder Zhu Dehong received
an "investigation notice" from the China Securities Regulatory
Commission on June 17, Jiangsu Hongda said in a stock exchange
filing.
Jiangsu Hongda's information disclosure is suspected to have
violated relevant securities laws and the company will
co-operate with the investigation, the filing said.
Focus Media was taken private in 2013 by a Carlyle Group-led
consortium for $3.7 billion in the biggest leveraged
buyout of a Chinese company.
More than two-dozen Chinese companies have been delisted
since 2011 following a series of short-seller attacks, and Focus
Media's return to public markets is being closely watched by
relisting hopefuls, especially after the Chinese stock markets
have more than doubled in the past year.
The planned relisting is set to double the value of Focus
Media to about $7 billion.
A Hong Kong-based spokeswoman for Carlyle declined to
comment, while Focus Media did not reply to an email seeking
comment.
Shares in Jiangsu Hongda, which makes silicone rubber used
in baby bottles and swim caps, has been halted since December,
when it unveiled plans for a restructuring that did not mention
Focus Media.
