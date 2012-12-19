版本:
Focus Media agrees to be taken private for $3.6 bln

Dec 19 Chinese display-advertising provider Focus Media Holding Ltd said on Wednesday it agreed to be bought by a consortium of private equity funds led by Carlyle Group, for about $3.6 billion.

The offer of $27.50 per American depositary share, each representing five ordinary shares, represents a premium of 15 percent to the ADS's Tuesday closing.

