Greek retailer Folli H1 core profit up 30 pct on robust Asia

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 21 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
ATHENS Aug 28 Greece's biggest jewellery retailer Folli Follie reported a 30 percent rise in first-half core profit, helped by robust growth in Asia and a gradual recovery in consumer morale in the crisis-hit country.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) came in at 116.5 million euros (153 million US dollar) in the first six months of the year, from 89.6 million euros in the same period last year, the company said on Thursday. (1 US dollar = 0.7596 euro) (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou)
April 21 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
April 21 A European Medicines Agency panel said on Friday it recommended granting marketing approval to Sanofi and Regeneron's experimental drug to treat rheumatoid arthritis.
NEW YORK, April 21 General Electric Co reported quarterly sales and adjusted earnings results that beat analysts estimates on Friday, but its shares fell on concerns about some of its industrial businesses and its cash outflow.