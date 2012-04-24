UPDATE 1-Fondiaria not well placed to raise capital alone

* Market conditions against stand-alone cash call
* Unipol bid for Fondiaria can count on consortium
* Fondiaria sees positive Q1
TURIN, Italy, April 24 Troubled Italian insurer
Fondiaria-SAI would find it difficult to raise cash on
a stand-alone basis, its chairman said on Tuesday, increasing
the likelihood that a planned merger with peer Unipol
will go ahead.
Loss-making Fondiaria is involved in a complex deal to have
Unipol save it through a four-way merger entailing three capital
hikes, including a cash call of 1.1 billion euros at Fondiaria
itself.
"The market has changed. At this moment the conditions are
not there for a consortium to guarantee such an operation on a
standalone basis," Chairman Jonella Ligresti told shareholders
at a meeting.
At a previous shareholder meeting in March to approve the
1.1 billion euro capital increase, Ligresti had said she felt
confident the cash call could be carried out even without
Unipol.
Fondiaria, controlled by Premafin, the holding
company of the Ligresti family, has said it wants to proceed
with the Unipol merger but has asked for some conditions, such
as the share swap ratios, to be reviewed.
Unipol wants 66.7 percent of the new merged insurer, above
the maximum of 60 percent Premafin would be ready to concede.
In a statement on Tuesday, Fondiaria-SAI said comments by
its chairman mirrored an opinion by adviser Goldman Sachs
, which defined "very risky and uncertain" the choice of
seeking a consortium to raise cash in a stand-alone operation.
Italian private equity funds Palladio Finanziaria and Sator
have launched a rival bid for the insurer, stepping on the toes
of Fondiaria creditor banks Mediobanca and UniCredit
which helped broker the Unipol deal.
The funds have argued that Fondiaria does not need to be
merged with Premafin and that all that is needed is a capital
increase to restore a battered solvency ratio - a key measure of
financial stability - and a new management team.
Under Ligresti ownership, Fondiaria, Italy's biggest car
insurer, has seen its market value shrink over the last five
years to 498 million euros from over 5 billion euros.
On Tuesday Fondiaria said it was reasonable to expect a
positive first quarter as savings in claim settlement payments
offset lower premiums.
At 1515 GMT Fondiaria shares were up 1 percent at 0.959
euros, underperforming a 2 percent rise in Milan's all-share
index.