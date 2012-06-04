UPDATE 1-Unipol wants Fondiaria merger proposal simplified

* Unipol wants 67 pct of new firm vs 61 pct Fondiaria
proposal
* Unipol board to meet on Tuesday
* Cash call underwriting banks remain committed
MILAN, June 4 Insurer Unipol said on
Monday the share swap ratio proposed by troubled peer
Fondiaria-SAI as part of plans for the two groups to
merge and create Italy's No. 2 insurance company can be changed.
"It's a bit complex. It can be simplified," Unipol Chief
Executive Carlo Cimbri told reporters.
Unipol has agreed a 1.7 billion euro ($2.12 billion) plan
brokered by top investment house Mediobanca to rescue
loss-making Fondiaria.
The deal, first signed in January, involves Unipol merging
with Fondiaria, its debt-ridden parent Premafin and
its unit Milano Assicurazioni. It sees two cash calls
of 1.1 billion euros each at Unipol and Fondiaria.
The plan is under regulatory scrutiny after hitting several
hurdles, including disagreements over swap ratios.
Unipol, controlled by a group of co-operatives, has said it
wants some 67 percent of the new insurance group, while
Fondiaria has proposed only 61 percent.
The board of Unipol is due to meet on Tuesday to discuss the
Fondiaria proposal, Cimbri said.
As haggling between the two sides grows, concern is mounting
a delay to the capital increases, which are needed to shore up
ravaged balance sheets, could prompt insurance regulator ISVAP
to place Fondiaria under special administration.
Mediobanca, the largest shareholder of Italy's biggest
insurer, Assicurazioni Generali, holds more than 1
billion euros of debt run up by Fondiaria and is leading the
underwriting consortium for the merger.
Sources said on Monday the banks underwriting the capital
increases at Unipol and Fondiaria were still committed to the
operation despite a May 31 deadline having passed.
Concern had been growing that some of the banks might pull
out of the deal because of market turmoil in Italy.
"Credit Suisse is continuing to look at this operation with
great interest," a source at the Swiss bank said on Monday.
Another source close to the pool of banks said that the
lenders were continuing to work on the plans.
The underwriting consortium for the merger include
Mediobanca, Barclays, Credit Suisse, Deutsche
Bank, Morgan Stanley, Nomura, UBS
and UniCredit CIB.