UPDATE 1-Italy's Clessidra approached to invest in Fondiaria

* Fondiaria has no comment on fund interest

* Board to meet Dec. 23 on capital measures

* Shares up 4 pct, outperform sector

MILAN, Dec 16 - Italian private equity fund Clessidra has been approached over potentially investing in Fondiaria-SAI , Italy's largest motor insurer, Clessidra said on Friday after a report of at least three funds being contacted.

"Clessidra confirms it has been contacted and is examining the dossier," the company told Reuters by phone. Italian business daily Il Sole 24 Ore said in an unsourced report that the funds could take a stake in the insurance company.

Fondiaria has hired U.S. bank Goldman Sachs to advise it on boosting its capital ratios, weakened by investment write-downs, and is considering a capital hike as urged by creditor Mediobanca and shareholder UniCredit .

On Friday, the insurer said Goldman Sachs would present its first results to a board meeting scheduled on Dec. 23, without elaborating on whether there were contacts with funds.

Investment bank Mediobanca and UniCredit, Italy's largest bank, want a rights issue of up to 600 million euros ($780 million), sources close to the matter have said.

On Thursday, UniCredit said it would examine any capital increase proposal for Fondiaria to see how the funds raised would be used and how the company can be restructured.

A Milan broker said this week Fondiaria could become a target for a takeover but only after the euro zone sovereign debt crisis is resolved.

Fondiaria has about 16 billion euros of investments in government bonds.

Fondiaria is seen considering various measures, such as a spin-off of strategic equity stakes and real estate sales.

Fondiaria's solvency margin -- a measure of an insurer's capital -- is seen by analysts at close to the regulatory minimum of 100 percent, down from 111 percent at the start of November.

Fondiaria's shares were up 3.8 percent at 1341 GMT. The STOXX Europe 600 insurance index was up 0.2 percent.