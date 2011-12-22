UPDATE 2-Fondiaria-SAI mulls 750 mln eur cap hike-source

* Board to discuss capital increase on Friday-source
* Ligresti family to be diluted, new shareholder-source
* Fondiaria won't become M&A target-analyst
* Shares down 3.5 pct, underperform sector
By Gianluca Semeraro
MILAN, Dec 22 Fondiaria-SAI,
Italy's largest motor insurer, will discuss a capital increase
of up to 750 million euros ($979 million) on Friday, a move that
would boost its weak capital ratios and may allow the entrance
of a new shareholder.
Fondiaria has hired U.S. bank Goldman Sachs to advise
on possible capital measures, which could include a spin-off of
key equity stakes, sales of real estate and various other
fund-raising measures.
A source close to the matter said on Thursday that
Fondiaria's board would discuss a capital hike of up to 750
million euros, a figure in line with media reports and analyst
forecasts.
A second source close to the matter said the capital move
would likely see the debt-burdened Ligresti family dilute its
stake of about 36 percent in the insurer and allow for the
entrance of a new shareholder.
"Now the problem is to understand what the Ligresti family,
which could have a problem subscribing, will do," the second
source said. "The most likely (outcome) is a mixed solution in
which the Ligrestis are diluted and a new shareholder comes in."
Brokers have said if the Ligrestis, who would prefer a
financial investor rather than another insurer, do not subscribe
to a capital increase their stake would fall to 10-15 percent.
Fondiaria was not immediately available to comment.
Analysts see Fondiaria's solvency margin -- a measure of an
insurer's capital -- as having fallen close to the regulatory
minimum of 100 percent from 111 percent on Nov. 1, mainly due to
equity writedowns.
Italy's largest bank UniCredit acquired a 7
percent Fondiaria stake in July when it carried out a 450
million-euro capital increase. The bank has said a new capital
hike is a logical move.
Mediobanca, which is one of Fondiaria's largest
creditors, is pushing for a rights issue of up to 600 million
euros.
A Milan analyst has suggested a capital increase of between
600 million to 800 million euros.
TAKEOVER SCENARIO
However, Mediobanca's 13.5 percent stake in Italy's largest
insurer Assicurazioni Generali and antitrust
considerations make it unlikely the investment bank will take a
stake in Fondiaria, a Milan analyst said.
The links with UniCredit, the largest shareholder in
Mediobanca, make it difficult for the two key stakeholders to
sell Fondiaria to a foreign rival of Generali such as Axa
or Aviva, he said.
"The company can be put in the hands of friendly Italian
shareholders without doing anything extraordinary," he said.
The second source suggested that it was likely Fondiaria
remained in Italian hands.
"It will go towards a solution that is satisfactory for the
country," the source said.
Goldman Sachs has also been sounding out private equity on
an interest in Fondiaria. Clessidra has said it had been
approached about investing.
Fondiaria shares closed down 3.5 percent. The STOXX Europe
600 insurance index was up 1.2 percent.