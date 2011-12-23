Fondiaria-SAI plans rights issue of up to 750 mln euros

MILAN Dec 23 Fondiaria-SAI, Italy's largest motor insurer, plans a rights issue of up to 750 million euros to restore its capital strength after a fall below the regulatory minimum, the company said on Friday in a statement.

After a board meeting, Fondiaria said its solvency margin, a measure of an insurer's capital, has fallen to around 90 percent, below the 100 percent regulatory minimum and the rights issue aims to get the margin up to 120 percent.

"The rights issue will not be for less than 600 million euros," Fondiaria said in its statement. The proposal to shareholders "will be for a maximum of 750 million," it said.

Write-downs on investments and goodwill will see the group booking a 2011 loss of around 925 million euros, it said, adding this is a provisional estimate.